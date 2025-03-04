Big 12 Tournament 2025: Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

The 2025 Big 12 Tournament bracket will soon be released as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season enters the home stretch with March Madness a few weeks away.

The end of Selection Sunday signals the beginning of March Madness, the 68-team college basketball tournament that concludes with the NCAA Tournament Championship.

T-Mobile Center Is Hosting The 2025 Big 12 Tournament

The 2025 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The conference tournament begins with four first-round matchups on March 11 and concludes with the championship game on March 15.

Each of the 16 teams in the conference are set to participate in the Big 12 Tournament. The top eight seeds in the conference receive a first-round bye, while the top four seeds get to bypass the first two rounds.

The Big 12 Tournament champion secures an automatic bid into the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.

The full NCAA Tournament field will be finalized on Sunday, March 16, and the bracket will be revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS.

The current Big 12 standings are featured below, along with the full schedule for the 2025 Big 12 Tournament.

2025 Big 12 Conference Standings

TEAM CONF HOME AWAY NTRL Houston 18-1 9-1 9-0 1-3 Texas Tech 13-5 6-3 7-2 1-2 Arizona 13-5 7-2 6-3 1-3 Iowa State 12-6 8-1 4-5 2-1 BYU 12-6 7-2 5-4 2-1 Kansas 10-9 6-3 4-6 2-0 TCU 9-9 7-2 2-7 0-3 Baylor 9-9 7-2 2-7 2-1 Kansas State 8-10 6-3 2-7 2-1 West Virginia 8-10 5-4 3-6 2-1 Utah 8-10 7-2 1-8 0-2 Cincinnati 7-11 5-4 2-7 1-0 Oklahoma State 6-12 6-3 0-9 1-3 UCF 6-12 4-5 2-7 1-2 Arizona State 4-14 1-8 3-6 5-1 Colorado 2-16 2-7 0-9 1-2

Updated through March 4.

2025 Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Note: All times central.

First round (Tues., March 11)

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 11:30 a.m. | TBD

Game 2: No. 9 seed vs. No. 16 seed | 2 p.m. | TBD

Game 3: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 6 p.m. | TBD

Game 4: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 8:30 p.m. | TBD

Second round (Wed., March 12)

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 11:30 a.m. | TBD

Game 6: No. 8 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 2 p.m. | TBD

Game 7: No. 7 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 6 p.m. | TBD

Game 8: No. 6 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 8:30 p.m. | TBD

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 13)

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 11:30 a.m. | TBD

Game 10: No. 1 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 2 p.m. | TBD

Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 6 p.m. | TBD

Game 12: No. 3 seed vs. Game 8 winner | 8:30 p.m. | TBD

Semifinals (Fri., March 14)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 6 p.m. | TBD

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 8:30 p.m. | TBD

Final (Sat., March 15)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 5 p.m. | TBD

How To Watch 2025 Big 12 Tournament

The 2025 Big 12 Tournament will be available to watch via ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. However, the network schedule for each individual game is unknown at this time.

Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah joined the conference for the first time at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. Colorado also rejoined after a 13-year absence. The tournament will be sponsored by Phillips 66.