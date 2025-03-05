Big East Tournament 2025: Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

The 2025 Big East Tournament bracket will soon be available as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season comes to a close, with March Madness a few weeks away.

The end of Selection Sunday marks the beginning of March Madness, the 68-team college basketball tournament that culminates with the NCAA Tournament Championship.

2025 Big East Tournament To Be Held At Madison Square Garden

The 2025 Big East Tournament takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All 11 Big East schools are scheduled to participate in the tournament. The conference tournament begins with three first-round matchups on March 12 and concludes with the championship game on March 15.

Big East teams will be seeded by the conference record, with tie-breaking procedures to determine the seeds for teams with identical conference records. The top 5 teams will receive first-round byes. Seeding for the tournament will be determined at the end of the regular season.

The Big East champion secures an automatic bid into the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.

The full NCAA Tournament field will be finalized on Sunday, March 16, and the bracket will be revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS.

The current Big East standings are featured below, along with the full schedule for the 2025 Big East Tournament.

2025 Big East Conference Standings

TEAM CONF W-L Home Away St. John’s 17-2 26-4 18-0 7-2 Creighton 14-5 21-9 14-2 6-5 Marquette 13-5 22-7 14-2 7-5 UConn 12-6 20-9 12-2 7-4 Xavier 11-7 19-10 14-2 4-7 Villanova 11-9 18-13 14-3 3-8 Georgetown 8-11 17-13 14-5 3-8 Butler 6-12 13-16 9-7 2-8 Providence 6-12 12-17 10-5 2-8 DePaul 2-16 11-18 10-8 1-10 Seton Hall 2-17 7-23 5-11 0-10

Updated through March 5.

2025 Big East Tournament Schedule

Note: All times eastern.

First round (Wed., March 12)

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 4 p.m. | Peacock

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Peacock

Game 3: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed | 9 p.m. | Peacock

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 13)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Game 5: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 seed | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 seed | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals (Fri., March 14)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Fox

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. | Fox

Championship (Sat., March 15)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Fox

How To Watch 2025 Big East Tournament

All three first-round games of the 2025 Big East Tournament will air exclusively on Peacock, while the quarterfinals games are scheduled to air live via Peacock and FS1. The semifinals and conference championship game will be available through Fox.