Big Ten Tournament 2025: Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

The 2025 Big Ten Tournament bracket will soon be released as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season enters the home stretch with March Madness quickly approaching.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Is Hosting The 2025 Big Ten Tournament For The First Time Since 2022

This year’s Big Ten Tournament for men’s basketball takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be the first time that the Big Ten has brought their men’s tournament back to Indy since 2022.

The Big Ten women’s tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse a week earlier.

The men’s conference tournament begins with three first-round matchups on March 12 and concludes with the championship game on March 16. The league’s top 15 teams will participate in the Big Ten Tournament.

However, the bottom three seeds will not qualify. The top nine seeds in the conference receive a first-round bye, while the top four seeds get to bypass the first two rounds.

The Big Ten Tournament champion secures an automatic bid into the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.

In addition, the full NCAA Tournament field will be finalized on Sunday, March 16, and the bracket will be revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS.

The current Big Ten standings are featured below, along with the full schedule for the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.

2025 Big Ten Conference Standings

TEAM CONF HOME AWAY NTRL Michigan State 15-3 8-1 7-2 3-2 Michigan 14-4 7-2 7-2 2-3 Maryland 12-6 8-1 4-5 2-0 Purdue 12-6 7-2 5-4 2-2 Wisconsin 12-6 7-2 5-4 3-0 UCLA 12-7 7-2 5-5 2-2 Illinois 11-8 6-3 5-5 2-2 Oregon 10-8 5-4 5-4 4-0 Indiana 9-9 5-4 4-5 1-2 Ohio State 8-10 4-5 4-5 2-1 Minnesota 7-11 2-7 5-4 0-2 Nebraska 7-11 4-5 3-6 2-1 Rutgers 7-11 4-5 3-6 1-3 Northwestern 7-12 5-5 2-7 2-1 Iowa 6-12 5-4 1-8 2-1 USC 6-12 3-6 3-6 0-2 Penn State 5-14 4-6 1-8 2-1 Washington 4-14 2-7 2-7 2-0

Updated through March 3.

2025 Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Note: All times eastern.

First round (Wed., March 12)

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 6 p.m. | Peacock

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock

Second round (Thurs., March 13)

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | Noon | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 14)

Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | Noon | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Semifinals (Sat., March 15)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Championship Game (Sun., March 16)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

How To Watch 2025 Big Ten Tournament

The first three games of the Big Ten Tournament — featuring the 10th through 15th seeds – will stream exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday’s quadruple-headers will begin at noon Eastern and air on the Big Ten Network. They will also be available to stream live on the Fox Sports app.

Saturday’s semifinals double-header will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The Big Ten tournament championship game will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.