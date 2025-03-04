College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament 2025: Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
The 2025 Big Ten Tournament bracket will soon be released as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season enters the home stretch with March Madness quickly approaching.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Is Hosting The 2025 Big Ten Tournament For The First Time Since 2022
This year’s Big Ten Tournament for men’s basketball takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be the first time that the Big Ten has brought their men’s tournament back to Indy since 2022.
The Big Ten women’s tournament will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse a week earlier.
The men’s conference tournament begins with three first-round matchups on March 12 and concludes with the championship game on March 16. The league’s top 15 teams will participate in the Big Ten Tournament.
However, the bottom three seeds will not qualify. The top nine seeds in the conference receive a first-round bye, while the top four seeds get to bypass the first two rounds.
The Big Ten Tournament champion secures an automatic bid into the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.
In addition, the full NCAA Tournament field will be finalized on Sunday, March 16, and the bracket will be revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS.
The current Big Ten standings are featured below, along with the full schedule for the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.
2025 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|HOME
|AWAY
|NTRL
|Michigan State
|15-3
|8-1
|7-2
|3-2
|Michigan
|14-4
|7-2
|7-2
|2-3
|Maryland
|12-6
|8-1
|4-5
|2-0
|Purdue
|12-6
|7-2
|5-4
|2-2
|Wisconsin
|12-6
|7-2
|5-4
|3-0
|UCLA
|12-7
|7-2
|5-5
|2-2
|Illinois
|11-8
|6-3
|5-5
|2-2
|Oregon
|10-8
|5-4
|5-4
|4-0
|Indiana
|9-9
|5-4
|4-5
|1-2
|Ohio State
|8-10
|4-5
|4-5
|2-1
|Minnesota
|7-11
|2-7
|5-4
|0-2
|Nebraska
|7-11
|4-5
|3-6
|2-1
|Rutgers
|7-11
|4-5
|3-6
|1-3
|Northwestern
|7-12
|5-5
|2-7
|2-1
|Iowa
|6-12
|5-4
|1-8
|2-1
|USC
|6-12
|3-6
|3-6
|0-2
|Penn State
|5-14
|4-6
|1-8
|2-1
|Washington
|4-14
|2-7
|2-7
|2-0
- Updated through March 3.
2025 Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Note: All times eastern.
First round (Wed., March 12)
Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 6 p.m. | Peacock
Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock
Second round (Thurs., March 13)
Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | Noon | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals (Fri., March 14)
Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | Noon | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Semifinals (Sat., March 15)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Championship Game (Sun., March 16)
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
How To Watch 2025 Big Ten Tournament
The first three games of the Big Ten Tournament — featuring the 10th through 15th seeds – will stream exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday’s quadruple-headers will begin at noon Eastern and air on the Big Ten Network. They will also be available to stream live on the Fox Sports app.
Saturday’s semifinals double-header will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The Big Ten tournament championship game will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
- 📅 2025 Big Ten Tournament Dates: March 12-16
- 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
- 📺 TV Channel(s): Big Ten Network, CBS
- 💻 Live Stream: Fox Sports App, Paramount+