Bill Simmons knows a thing or two on how ESPN handles their business, and has recently expressed his worries over how they might deal with their new show Inside the NBA, after TNT lost their media rights to the basketball league. His legendary show also had its final episode on the network and will also make transition.

Even though TNT lost their media rights to broadcast the basketball league starting the 2025-26 campaign, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley will carry on covering the NBA on ESPN. After last Thursday’s Game 5, Shaq showed plenty of enthusiasm towards the future.

Even though ESPN has stated many times that Inside the NBA won’t change much for this upcoming campaign, not everyone is too happy about this. One of them is none other than star of the show Kenny Smith, who is convinced that the program will definitely turn out different.