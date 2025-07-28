Billy Donovan signed a multi-year extension to stay in Chicago

The 2024-25 season was the second consecutive year the Bulls finished with a 39-43 record. Additionally, it’s the third straight year the team has lost in the play-in tournament.

Despite not taking a step forward, the Bulls still value head coach Billy Donovan extremely highly. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the Bulls are signing Donovan to a multi-year extension. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. The 2025-26 season will be Donovan’s sixth year with Chicago.

Following the 2019-20 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan mutually agreed to part ways. He spent five years with the Thunder and made five straight playoff appearances. With that track record as a head coach, the Bulls hired Donovan ahead of the 2020-21 season. In five years with Chicago, Donovan’s teams have made just one trip to the postseason.

Additionally, the team has had a winning record once in Donovan’s five seasons. He has a 195-205 record as head coach of the Bulls. In recent years, the Bulls have been disappointing, but the team will not make a change at head coach. That’s one part of their franchise that the front office feels they have right. This offseason, the Knicks requested to interview Donovan for their head coaching vacancy. Chicago did not allow an interview.

Heading into 2025-26, Billy Donovan had one year remaining on his contract. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the team is giving Donovan a multi-year extension. Charania said the team values “his strong leadership across every level of the franchise.” The 60-year-old will enter his 11th season as a head coach, his sixth with the Bulls.

This offseason, Chicago did not make a splash in free agency. Their roster for next season is comparable to what they had at the end of 2024-25. Can Billy Donovan elevate the Bulls roster and help the team get over the hump? Chicago finished the 2024-25 regular season 15-5. Coby White and Josh Giddey were playing their best basketball at the end of last year. What does the future hold for the Bulls next season?