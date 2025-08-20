Blake Griffin predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP in 2025-26

Following the 2024-25 season, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Damian Lillard. They bought out the rest of his deal and waived him from the roster. Additionally, the team lost Brook Lopez in free agency.

Milwaukee’s roster is going to have some new faces in 2025-26. However, the team will have nine-time all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo returning. Recently, former NBA player turned analyst Blake Griffin shared a hot take about Giannis for next season. On the Post Moves podcast with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston, Griffin predicted Antetokounmpo will win MVP in 2025-26.

Blake Griffin says Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP next season

The upcoming season is an important year for the Milwaukee Bucks. Rumors have spread this offseason that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade. For now, the 30-year-old is still a member of the Bucks. When the Bucks parted ways with Damian Lillard this offseason, they lost another legitimate scorer on their roster. He averaged 24.9 points per game in 2024-25.

Kyle Kuzma’s 14.5 points per game was the next closest last season, a full 10 points less than Lillard. Without Lillard’s production, Giannis Antetokounmpo will take on an incredible challenge. In each of the last three seasons, Giannis has averaged over 30+ points per game. Keeping Milwaukee competitive in the East could require even more production.

On the Post Moves podcast, Blake Griffin said he believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP in 2025-26. He argued that Giannis will be playing close to 40 minutes per night. Griffin said Antetokounmpo will have to accept the challenge of carrying the team. He’s done it in the past, but never at this level. The second-best player on Milwaukee’s roster is center Myles Turner.

He averaged 15.6 points per game last season for the Pacers. Milwaukee also has Kyle Kuzma as another scoring option. Giannis Antetokounmpo should average well over 30+ points per game next season. James Harden’s 36.1 points per game average in 2018-19 is the highest in the modern NBA. Could Giannis come close to 35+ points per game with the Bucks in 2025-26? The two-time MVP is more than capable of making that happen. Can Giannis keep the Bucks competitive in the Eastern Conference?