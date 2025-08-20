NBA

Blake Griffin predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP in 2025-26

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated36 seconds ago on August 20, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic

Following the 2024-25 season, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Damian Lillard. They bought out the rest of his deal and waived him from the roster. Additionally, the team lost Brook Lopez in free agency. 

Milwaukee’s roster is going to have some new faces in 2025-26. However, the team will have nine-time all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo returning. Recently, former NBA player turned analyst Blake Griffin shared a hot take about Giannis for next season. On the Post Moves podcast with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston, Griffin predicted Antetokounmpo will win MVP in 2025-26.

Blake Griffin says Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP next season


The upcoming season is an important year for the Milwaukee Bucks. Rumors have spread this offseason that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade. For now, the 30-year-old is still a member of the Bucks. When the Bucks parted ways with Damian Lillard this offseason, they lost another legitimate scorer on their roster.  He averaged 24.9 points per game in 2024-25.

Kyle Kuzma’s 14.5 points per game was the next closest last season, a full 10 points less than Lillard. Without Lillard’s production, Giannis Antetokounmpo will take on an incredible challenge. In each of the last three seasons, Giannis has averaged over 30+ points per game. Keeping Milwaukee competitive in the East could require even more production.

On the Post Moves podcast, Blake Griffin said he believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will win MVP in 2025-26. He argued that Giannis will be playing close to 40 minutes per night. Griffin said Antetokounmpo will have to accept the challenge of carrying the team. He’s done it in the past, but never at this level. The second-best player on Milwaukee’s roster is center Myles Turner.

He averaged 15.6 points per game last season for the Pacers. Milwaukee also has Kyle Kuzma as another scoring option. Giannis Antetokounmpo should average well over 30+ points per game next season. James Harden’s 36.1 points per game average in 2018-19 is the highest in the modern NBA. Could Giannis come close to 35+ points per game with the Bucks in 2025-26? The two-time MVP is more than capable of making that happen. Can Giannis keep the Bucks competitive in the Eastern Conference?