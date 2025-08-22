Blake Griffin Predicts Knicks–Nuggets NBA Finals

Griffin Leaves Out Thunder in Bold Take

Blake Griffin has made his early prediction for next season’s NBA Finals, and it doesn’t include the defending champions. Appearing on Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston, Griffin said:

“I think Denver gets to the Finals in the West. And I mean, I think it’s New York or Cleveland in the East. I’ll take New York.”

Griffin added that Denver’s improvements this summer give them an edge, while Oklahoma City won’t repeat as Western Conference champions.

Denver’s Offseason Moves

The Nuggets made a series of roster upgrades that caught the league’s attention. Nikola Jokic finally has a reliable backup in Jonas Valanciunas, while Cameron Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown strengthen their rotation. Denver also cleared contracts by moving on from Michael Porter Jr., Russell Westbrook, and Dario Saric. The result is a roster with depth, perimeter shooting, and more balance than last year.

This same group pushed the Thunder to seven games despite key injuries. With Jokic supported and Aaron Gordon healthier, Griffin believes the Nuggets now have what it takes to return to the Finals.

Houston Joins the Race

The Houston Rockets also look ready to challenge. After trading Jalen Green, the team committed to Alperen Sengun as its centerpiece. Adding Kevin Durant makes them an instant contender, while Amen Thompson could take a leap forward. Houston finished second in the West last season before falling in a seven-game series.

Both the Rockets and Nuggets appear closer than ever to breaking through, making Oklahoma City’s path to a repeat much tougher.

The East Opens Up

In the East, Griffin singled out the Knicks and Cavaliers. New York made a splash by hiring Mike Brown and acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns praised the new coach, saying the team must be “fully invested in each other and in our goal.” Alongside Jalen Brunson and a strong supporting cast, the Knicks look deeper than last season.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, still feature Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Despite a disappointing playoff exit, their regular-season form showed championship potential.

A Wide-Open Season Ahead

While the Lakers, Timberwolves, and others remain threats in the West, Griffin believes Denver’s summer upgrades make them the most dangerous. In the East, his call for New York signals just how open the conference has become. One thing is certain: the 2025 season promises fierce competition on both sides.