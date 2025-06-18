Blazers Draft Rumors: Portland Targeting Maryland’s Derik Queen

The Portland Trail Blazers signed head coach Chauncey Billups to a multi-year contract extension after the team went 36-46 (.439), missing the playoffs but improving on their 21-61 record from a year ago.

Trail Blazers Are $17 Million Below First Apron

The Trail Blazers have four veterans — Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III, and Deandre Ayton — entering the last year of their contracts, per Spotrac.

Simons has led the team in scoring two straight seasons, but Portland could have a projected $70 million in cap space next offseason if the four players are not extended.

Although Portland has 13 players under contract for 2025-26, the team is over the salary cap but well below the luxury tax to add talent during free agency or via trade.

With their upcoming lottery pick, the Blazers are $11 million below the tax and $17 million below the first apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Portland Expected To Select Derik Queen

Portland’s focus now is building around its core. To do that, the Blazers are looking to draft a young center, particularly one who was a consensus five-star recruit in the 2024 class.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Portland is expected to select Maryland big man Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Queen averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in his freshman season with the Terrapins.

“Another big man in Portland!? Guess that would make Robert Williams III expendable,” Forsberg wrote. “Say to a team that might just have a hefty disabled player exception available after its offseason tinkering.”

Queen Was Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

The Blazers invited Queen for a private workout on Friday.

The Baltimore native is undersized for his position, but he’s an excellent playmaker and scorer. After all, he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and won Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

In the 2025 Big Ten Tournament, Queen scored 31 points against the eventual Big Ten champion Michigan. It was the most points ever scored in the tournament by a Maryland freshman and earned him an All-Tournament Team selection.

Blazers Could Trade Robert Williams III This Offseason

Williams, 27, was cleared for training camp last year after coming off knee surgery, but he was limited to just 20 games (three starts) with the Blazers during the 2024-25 season.

In March, he underwent a season-ending arthroscopy to address inflammation in his left knee. The 6-foot-9 center averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in those contests while shooting 64.1% from the field.

If the Blazers are able to draft Queen, it could mean that Williams will be moved this summer.