Blazers’ Lillard Considers Himself Ahead Of Schedule But Won’t Rush

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard considers himself ahead of schedule in his rehab process from a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Still, he has no intention of rushing the timeline. This is based on a feature story by Jamal Collier for ESPN.

Lillard has been shooting on one leg and shooting sitting down of late. He knows a younger version of himself would be ahead of schedule but that this 35 year old version has to err on the side of caution.

“It’s obviously a tough injury, but I know how I’m going to approach the whole rehab process, taking my time,” Lillard said. “I think I’m going to return to form.”

The nine-time All-Star has a contract that gives him the peace of mind to ease his way back. Lillard wanted a three-year deal so that he can spend the entire 2025-26 season recovering if necessary. He has the security of a guaranteed contract in ’26-27 before a player option in ’27-28.

Of course, Lillard has plenty of financial security. He is getting paid for his new contract with the Blazers along with the amount the Bucks owe in stretching and waiving him. That works out to approximately $70 million in ’25-26.

Will Lillard’s Role Change When He Returns?

One Eastern conference coach speculated that Lillard may have a reality check in terms of role when he returns. Lillard averaged 24.6 points and 7.0 assists as a member of the Bucks.

“The biggest thing for him will be the mental hurdle,” an unnamed Eastern Conference coach said. “He’s been used to doing it one way his whole career, but he may have to get over not being the primary ball handler.”

Another East executive suggested he could become a secondary creator. He pointed to a veteran leader like Mike Conley is with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If Lillard sees these comments, they will likely serve as bulletin board material. He is highly motivated to “return to form” and the lack of belief from unnamed sources will further push him to prove doubters wrong.

Whether that’s at the end of next season or completely fresh for ’26-27 is what we have to wait and see.

From a Blazers perspective, the development of Scoot Henderson will have a big say in that. How long Jrue Holiday remains in Portland will be a factor, too.