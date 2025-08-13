Bobby Portis called out critics who believe Milwaukee can’t win another title

In the 2024-25 season, the Milwaukee Bucks finished with a 48-34 record. That was fifth in the East and gave the team a first-round matchup vs. the Pacers. Milwaukee lost the series 4-1 to Indiana.

This offseason, the Bucks have made several roster upgrades. They signed big man Myles Turner to a multi-year contract extension. Additionally, veteran guard Cole Anthony was signed by the Bucks. Recently, Bucks’ Bobby Portis was on the air with ESPN Milwaukee. Portis called out the skeptics who don’t believe the Bucks can win a championship next season. He said the only thing holding their team back is injuries.

Can the Bucks contend for an NBA championship in 2025-26?

“I mean, what’s wrong with our team? Why can’t we do it this year? The only thing wrong with us is people being hurt.” – Bobby Portis on the Bucks’ championship chances (Via ESPN Milwaukee / h/t @HoopAnalysisNet ) pic.twitter.com/nptwXaXHsm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 12, 2025



There has been a considerable amount of news and drama coming out of Milwaukee in the 2025 offseason. After the team lost in the playoffs, they had a tough decision to make. Milwaukee’s front office waived Damian Lillard this offseason. They bought out his remaining contract and allowed him to become a free agent. As many could have imagined, Lillard returned to Portland.

By parting ways with the nine-time all-star, the Bucks freed up cap space. That allowed them to be active in the free agent market and sign former Pacers center Myles Turner. Additionally, there have been ongoing rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks. Recently, Antetokounmpo’s teammate Bobby Portis shut down rumors that the Greek Freak is leaving.

“I really couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else.” I asked Bobby Portis about his recent contract extension with the #Bucks during his annual camp at Hall HS. The Little Rock native and #Arkansas legend told me he’s excited about starting his second decade in the #NBA. pic.twitter.com/QvBeHQseKr — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) August 9, 2025

Bobby Portis was on the air with ESPN Milwaukee. He emphasized Giannis’ loyalty to the Bucks and said, “Giannis bleeds green. That’s all I can say.” Portis specifically called out ESPN’s Shams Charania, who said that Antetokounmpo would have to leave the Bucks to compete for a championship. He argued that Milwaukee still has a roster that can compete in the postseason.

The Bucks last won a championship in 2021, but the roster has changed over the last few seasons. Jrue Holiday was traded ahead of the 2023-24 season, and Brook Lopez left this offseason for the Clippers. Milwaukee is still unsure if they’ll have Antetokounmpo for the 2025-26 season. He could ask for a trade at any time. In his recent interview with ESPN Milwaukee, Portis was acting as if Giannis would be on the team next year.