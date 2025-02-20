Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. NBA insider Chris Haynes was first to report.

Portis tested positive for Tramadol, an opioid pain medication.

This is a key blow for Milwaukee as the final stretch of the regular season begins. Portis is in the midst of a very good year in a bench role, but has also been excellent in spot starts.

He’s averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just 25 minutes per game. During seven starts this season, Portis has put up 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Bucks have 29 games remaining in the regular season, so there’s at least some relief he’ll be back before the playoffs.

Portis’ Agent Releases Statement Of Explanation

Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports released a statement on behalf of his player, explaining the circumstances leading to the violation.

“I am devastated for Bobby right now because he made an honest mistake and the ramifications of it are incredibly significant. Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol. Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously, and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times. Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication and was just recently added to the banned substance list this past spring.”

It was further explained Portis was provided the medication through an assistant. He was using it to deal with an elbow injury he had this past fall and was hoping to alleviate some pain.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis Jr. said. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. “Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

Bartelstein also expressed his disappointment in what he believes to be an extremely harsh penalty for an innocent mistake.

Bucks Speak On Suspension

The Bucks also released a statement through general manager Jon Horst.

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” Horst said. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100 percent support Bobby. Together, we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”

The suspension begins Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee is currently fifth in the East with a 29-24 record. The Indiana Pacers (30-23) are a game ahead in the race for homecourt advantage during the first round.

The Bucks will also have to be wary of the Detroit Pistons, which are in sixth at 29-26 and a game back of fifth.