Bobby Webster Considered ‘Leading Candidate’ For Raptors President

Current general manager Bobby Webster is considered the favorite to become the next president of the Toronto Raptors. This is according to a report by Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

Other notable candidates said to be in consideration are Chicago Bulls GM Marc Eversley and Detroit Pistons executive Dwane Casey. Former Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair and Indiana Pacers president Kevin Pritchard are also in contention. CAA assembled the list of candidates that Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) are currently considering.

The Raptors parted ways with long time president Masai Ujiri at the end of June, shortly after the draft.

Webster was first hired by Ujiri in 2013. He was previously the NBA’s associate director for salary cap management. Webster had been with the league’s front office since 2006.

The 40 year old is considered a salary cap expert. He has been an increasingly prominent figure for the Raptors the last several years as Ujiri took on fewer press conferences.

MLSE CEO Keith Pelley said at a presser a month ago that the ownership group has no problem taking a few weeks or a few months to find the right person for the job.

Why Webster Over Other Candidates?

Webster would undoubtedly bring a needed level of trust for the fan base. He’s someone who was once Ujiri’s choice and has spent over a decade with the organization. He famously orchestrated the trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

If there was ever a time to have a cap expert at the helm, it would be right now in the midst of the second apron era. If MLSE is inclined to be more conservative with its team building, Webster is someone they can be confident in to keep the finances in check while also trying to field a competitive team.

According to reports, Webster was given a year extension into the 2026-27 season. If he doesn’t end up being the choice for president, it could make for an awkward hierarchy between him and whoever the new hire ends up being.

If Webster is promoted to president, it’s quite possible current assistant general manager Dan Tolzman steps into Webster’s current role.