Bogdan Bogdanovic showed immense praise for his Serbian teammate Nikola Jokic

This summer, the Serbian National team is participating in the EuroBasket. They are led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. He’s widely regarded as the top player in the world.

His skills and basketball IQ as a center are unmatched in the modern NBA. Recently, Jokic’s teammate on the Serbian National team, Bogdan Bogdanovic, shared his thoughts on Jokic. Bogdanovic praised Jokic for his court vision and his ability to see plays before they happen. Additionally, Bogdanovic is most comfortable on the court when playing with Nikola Jokic.

Bogdan Bogdanovic knows how special it is to play with Nikola Jokic

🔥Bogdan Bogdanovic spoke highly of his teammate Nikola Jokic. https://t.co/e57tPqzQ6X — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) August 19, 2025



At this stage in his career, it’s hard to argue that Nikola Jokic is not the best player in the NBA. He’s finished first or second in MVP voting in each of the last five seasons. Additionally, Jokic finished first-team All-NBA in four of those five seasons with the Nuggets. This summer, Jokic is playing for the Serbian National team in EuroBasket. Serbia is a polished group of players led by the three-time NBA MVP.

One of Jokic’s Serbian teammates is the Clippers’ Bogdan Bogdanovic. Recently, Bogdanovic spoke with Eurohoops for an interview. Bogdanovic had nothing but praise for Nikola Jokic. He noted that most fans know how talented Jokic is as a passer, and his basketball IQ is off the charts. However, Bogdanovic said Jokic’s “shape and size” make him special.

🇷🇸🗣️Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic explained how the “Orlovi” are far more than “Nikola Jokic’s” or “Bogdan Bogdanovic’s team” due to their chemistry and depth. pic.twitter.com/zwipbhbNZM — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 19, 2025

On top of that, he mentioned how Jokic’s conditioning is surprising. When he looks tired on the court, Nikola Jokic often has another level of endurance he can tap into. Additionally, Bogdanovic said Jokic can see what’s about to happen steps before it does. His ability to break down the defense and make the correct decision is elite.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is Serbia’s national team captain. In the interview with Eurohoops, Bogdanovic said he feels most confident when on the court with Jokic. The seven-time all-star can make his teammates better, no matter who he plays for. That’s especially true when he’s playing for the Serbian National team. Jokic and Serbia are the favorites for EuroBasket in 2025.