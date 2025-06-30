The time has finally come for Bojan Bogdanović to hang up his basketball shoes, as the former NBA forward announced his retirement this past Sunday after a 10-year career. The veteran mentioned his ongoing injury issues as the main reason that led to his difficult decision to walk away from the sport.

The six-foot-seven athlete, who most recently represented the Knicks in 2024, wrote a letter posted on his social media account. “Sometimes in life, you don’t choose the moment. The moment chooses you,” the 36-year-old announced this weekend.

The European star then explained why he doesn’t feel he will be fit enough to continue competing at a high level. “After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter,” he assured.

Bojan Bogdanovic announced his retirement from basketball 🥺🇭🇷 🫡 10 seasons in the NBA

🏀 719 NBA games played (15.6 PPG)

⭐️ NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2015)

🏆 2010 Croatian League champion

🏆 2013 Turkish Cup winner

🏆 2014 Turkish SuperCup winner

🏆 2014 Turkish League… pic.twitter.com/RCArVcEtV1 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) June 29, 2025

Throughout his NBA career, Bojan gained great admiration for his ability to score at all three levels, but especially for his precise sharpshooting. The Bosnian native, who later played for Croatia at the international stage, was first drafted as the No. 31 overall pick by the Heat back in 2014.

“The NBA brought a whole new level of challenge and experience. I had the honor of wearing the jerseys of the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and finally the New York Knicks. Every stop left a mark. Every jersey carried its own weight,” Bogdanovic shared.

Over a decade in the NBA, the veteran had 719 career regular season appearances and averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per match. During this time he shot 39.4% from 3-point range and 46.0% from the field.

Probably his most efficient campaign came in 2019-20 in Utah, back when he averaged 20.2 points per contest. “After more than two decades in the game, the moment has arrived to say goodbye to basketball. Not just as a sport, but as a part of who I am,” the 36-year-old bid farewell to fans through his letter.