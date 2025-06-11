Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday and is expected to be ready for training camp. The surgery was successful and he should be “without limitation” by September.

The procedure is believed to have been “minimally invasive” and was mainly to clean out his knee. Brown was dealing with the issue for a while and increasingly missed time later in the season. He reportedly started receiving pain injections in March.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported he had a partially torn right meniscus by season’s end.

Brown played 63 games this regular season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot 46.3 percent from the field, his lowest mark since his rookie season. It was even worse beyond the arc as he shot a career-low 32.4 percent.

The 28-year-old played all of Boston’s 11 playoff games, averaging 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a steal. The Celtics lost in six games to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. He is expected to participate in training camp without limitation. pic.twitter.com/KijF7Fc30G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 11, 2025

Teams Calling Celtics About Brown, Among Others

Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury has altered Boston’s goals for next season and opposing teams are trying to take advantage. Tatum is widely expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that, while the Celtics intend to focus on deals involving Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser, teams are still trying to inquire about Brown and Derrick White.

“Are teams making big offers and calling about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? 100 percent,” Charania said. “The Celtics prefer not to trade them, from my understanding, but listen, if they get a big offer, they have to look at everything. I think they’re going to get, you know, offers on the three guys that they’re focused on. They’re going to get offers potentially on Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.

“I think between now and the Draft and free agency, they’re going to evaluate what makes sense from a value perspective.”

It appears as though only a colossal return for Boston could trigger an actual desire to trade Brown or White. Opposing teams will do their due diligence and shoot their shot, which is the responsible thing to do.

It’s the three names Holiday, Porzingis and Hauser Charania initially mentions who figure to actually be traded.