The Boston Celtics will not find it easy to trade two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday. This is according to the latest from Jake Fischer for The Stein Line.

There’s no doubting the impressive resume and HIS status as one of the league’s premier defenders. Despite that, executives believe Holiday’s age and contract will make him a tough sell without further incentive.

Holiday will be 35 years old at the start of next season and is owed $104 million over the next three seasons. Executives believe teams will be looking for draft compensation to take on his contract.

Playing a smaller offensive role on a Celtics team stacked with talent, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 62 games.

Holiday dealt with shoulder, finger and hamstring issues at various points in the season.

Insider Fischer also reported Kristaps Porzingis has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. He is entering the final year of his deal, worth $30.7 million.

All of this hinges on whether Boston decides to prioritize managing the salary cap in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s Achilles rupture. Teams have become increasingly wary of spending in the second apron salary cap era.

“I know there will be a lot of questions about what’s next,” Celtics president Brad Stevens said during his recent end-of-season presser. “At the end of the day, I think that will all be driven by the same thing that’s always driven us. And that’s: ‘How do we get ourselves in the mix to compete for championships best?’ I think that we’ll get more clarity as we take a deep breath [and] get a little more sleep than we have the last three nights.”

Why Are Celtics Having To Consider Holiday Trade?

It is one thing for NBA team governors to pay the luxury tax when they know their team is contending for a championship.

The Tatum injury has cast a dark cloud over Boston’s contention hopes, so the finances have come into focus. The salary cap for the 2025-26 season is expected to be $154.6 million with the luxury tax limit at $187.9M.

Boston is currently looking at having to pay $464 million for its roster next season inclusive of penalties. That’s not even factoring in Al Horford, who is a free agent this summer. Throw in Horford and a first-round pick, and the payment will rise above $500 million.

Is that a number ownership is willing to accept for a team that might be a second-round exit again?

That’s why this summer looms as one filled with trade considerations for Boston.