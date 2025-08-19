Boston Celtics Sale Finalized: Bill Chisholm Takes Over

A Record-Breaking Deal

The Boston Celtics officially have a new owner. On Tuesday, private equity mogul Bill Chisholm completed his purchase of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise from a group led by Wyc Grousbeck. The move ends more than two decades of control by the previous ownership.

The sale was set in motion last summer, shortly after Boston captured its record 18th NBA championship. Chisholm won the bidding in March with an offer valuing the franchise at more than $6.1 billion. That figure set a record for the highest price ever paid for an American professional sports team.

The NBA approved the transaction unanimously last week, and funds officially exchanged hands on Tuesday.

Chisholm Gains Control

Chisholm now owns at least 51% of the Celtics, giving him majority control. By 2028, his stake will increase to full control, with the total value projected to reach $7.3 billion. That would mark the most expensive sale in the history of the four major North American sports leagues.

For comparison, a minority share of the Los Angeles Lakers sold earlier this year at a price that valued that franchise at $10 billion. Still, Chisholm’s deal for Boston represents the largest completed full-team purchase.

Legacy of the Grousbeck Era

The outgoing ownership group purchased the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. During their 23-season tenure, Boston returned to championship relevance. The Celtics won two NBA titles, lost in the Finals two other times, and reached the playoffs in 20 of those 23 years.

Grousbeck’s group oversaw the construction of rosters that included stars like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and more recently, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Under their watch, the franchise reinforced its identity as one of the league’s premier organizations.

Looking Ahead

With the transition complete, Chisholm takes charge of a team at the height of its success. The Celtics hold the league record with 18 championships and continue to compete at the highest level.

The sale’s completion not only shifts control of a historic franchise but also sets a new financial benchmark across professional sports.