The Boston Celtics have sold for $6.1 billion, the highest amount ever paid for a North American sports team. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to purchase the Celtics from the Grousbeck family.

In 2023, the Washington Commanders were bought by an ownership group led by Josh Harris (owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils) for $6.05 billion. This was the previous highest amount ever paid for a North American sports franchise.

Chisholm is considered a longtime Celtics fan and grew up in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

Last year, the belief was the Grousbeck family would sell 51 percent of the team for estate and family planning purposes.

The Grousbecks purchased the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. Wyc Grousbeck is expected to remain governor “until the second closing in 2028.”

Celtics Sale Shows NBA Franchise Values At Mind-Boggling High

The most recent NBA sale prior to this was when the Adelson and Dumont families purchased the Dallas Mavericks for $3.5 billion. The Milwaukee Bucks were sold to Jimmy and Dee Haslam for $3.5 billion in March 2023 as well.

Mat Ishbia purchased the Phoenix Suns in February 2023 for $4 billion.

The Golden State Warriors are currently estimated to be the most valued NBA team at $9.4 billion. They are followed by the New York Knicks at $7.5 billion and the Los Angeles Lakers at $7 billion.

Celtics Look To Close Out Grousbeck Era In Style

As the defending champions, Boston entered the 2024-25 with high expectations. The championship rotation has remained intact, though injuries to Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown have been a factor this season.

The Celtics are 50-19, second in the East behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the Cavs’ dominance, many still consider Boston the favorite to come out of the East and make a second consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Jayson Tatum has led the way with 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals, but has received little consideration in the MVP race. He is nonetheless likely to earn a fourth straight All-NBA First Team nod.