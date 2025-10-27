Boston has started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2013-14

During the 2025 playoffs, Celtics’ Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tear. That injury triggered a series of moves for Boston. Knowing the team would be without Tatum for most of the year, the Celtics traded two key players.

Jrue Holiday was traded to Portland, and Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Additionally, Boston lost Al Horford and Luke Kornet in free agency. The team lost key depth in the front court. After a 119-113 loss on Sunday, the Celtics are 0-3. It’s the first time since 2013-14 that they’ve started the year with a 0-3 record.

Can Boston bounce back on Monday night and get their first win of the season?

The Celtics are 0-3 for the first time since the 2013-14 season — the last season they missed the playoffs 😳 pic.twitter.com/v0x5mn7rNJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2025



Over the last decade, the Boston Celtics have been a model of consistency in the NBA. For 11 consecutive seasons, the Celtics have made the playoffs. Additionally, they’ve finished with 40+ wins in 10 of those 11 seasons. During this run, Boston has made six trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and twice has made the NBA Finals. Head coach Joe Mazzulla helped lead the team to its 18th championship in the 2023-24 season.

Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury in the 2025 playoffs triggered a series of moves for Boston. In 2025-26, the Celtics have some new faces, and players are being asked to step up. To begin the season, Boston is 0-3 after a 119-113 loss to the Pistons on Sunday. The Celtics are 0-3 to begin the year for the first time since 2013-14. That’s also the last time Boston has missed the playoffs. Is the team in for a similar fate this season?

The Boston Celtics are 0-3. pic.twitter.com/0j7fgpEFvg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2025

During Boston’s 2013-14 campaign, the team finished 25-57. That was Brad Stevens’ first season as head coach. Since then, he has moved to a front office role with Boston as the president of basketball operations. This is only the 10th time in franchise history that a Celtics team started the year 0-3. Of the previous nine teams to begin the year 0-3, four have finished the year with a winning record.

Three of those nine teams have gone on to make the playoffs. The odds are stacked against the Celtics in 2025-26. However, the team still has championship DNA on its roster. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard have had to shoulder the load for Boston. Brown is averaging 29.7 points per game in 2025-6. Boston is on the road Monday night to face the Pelicans. Can the Celtics get their first win of the season?