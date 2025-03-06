Boston’s Derrick White and Payton Pritchard made NBA and team history on Wednesday night

The Celtics were home on Wednesday evening to face the Trail Blazers. Boston was without three key starters, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Against Portland, two Celtics players put on a dazzling performance from beyond the arc. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard made at least nine threes and had 40+ points. They made NBA and team history for Boston.

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are the first Celtics duo with 40+ points in one game

Payton Pritchard x Derrick White MASTERCLASS ☘️ 🔥 First duo in NBA HISTORY with 9+ 3PT each

🔥 First duo in CELTICS HISTORY with 40+ PTS each Boston wins 📈 pic.twitter.com/MsFprZsGwX — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 6, 2025



It was a three-point barrage from the Celtics on Wednesday night when they faced the Trail Blazers. No team in the NBA shoots more three-pointers than Boston in 2024-25. They average (48.1) threes attempted per game. The next closest is the Bulls at (43.1). Boston attempted 54 threes against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. As a team, they were 23-54 from beyond the arc, (.426) percent.

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard both had career-highs on Wednesday. White was 9-17 from beyond the arc for 41 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block. Payton Pritchard was a red-hot 10-16 from beyond the arc and had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. They are the first duo in NBA history to have nine-plus three-pointers each. Additionally, they are the first Celtics duo in franchise history to record 40+ points in one game.

With three starters unavailable against the Trail Blazers, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard carried the team offensively. Their 19 three-pointers in one game are the most by a pair of teammates in NBA history. A 128-118 win vs. Portland improved the Celtics’ record to 44-18 this season. They are still eight games back from first place in the Eastern Conference. According to odds via BetOnline, Boston is (+200) and the favorite to win the NBA Finals this season.