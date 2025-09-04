NBA

Boston’s Derrick White said ‘Memphis’ is his least favorite NBA city

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated32 mins ago on September 04, 2025

Derrick White Celtics pic

In 2025-26, Derrick White is primed for a career-best season with the Celtics. The team will be without Jasyon Tatum for the entire year. He tore his Achilles tendon in the 2025 playoffs. 

With Tatum out, Derrick White will be one of Boston’s top scoring options. He averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game last season. On a recent episode of his podcast, White was asked what his least favorite city in the NBA is. The former first-round pick did not hesitate and said “Memphis” is his least favorite city in the league.

Derrick White did not hold back, calling Memphis his least favorite city in the NBA


Boston Celtics SG Derrick White has a podcast with his friend Alex Welsh called the White Noise Podcast. Welsh recently asked White what his least favorite city in the NBA is. Derrick White answered “Memphis”, stating they have the “worst” hotel in the NBA. However, White did mention there is good food in Memphis. As a member of the Eastern Conference, White only finds his way to Memphis once a year.

Additionally, White mentioned Philadelphia and Indiana as two other cities with tough accommodations for visiting players. Derrick White specifically mentioned the Pacers having a bad hotel. NBA players make millions of dollars and are used to living lavish lifestyles. However, they must deal with life on the road for half of the 82-game season.

As previously mentioned, the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for the 2025-26 season. That means Derrick White will undoubtedly have a larger offensive role next year. Tataum averaged 26.9 points per game in each of his last two seasons with Boston. Jaylen Brown will be Boston’s first scoring option, by Derrick White will easily be their #2. Over eight seasons, his career-high for field goals attempted per game was 12.6 in 2024-25.

The 31-year-old could average 18-20 field goals per game next season. Boston has not missed the playoffs since 2013-14. Will the same happen 12 years later without the help of Jayson Tatum? Not if Derrick White has anything to say about it. Boston has a ton of pride. They won a championship in 2024 and believe their roster is capable of winning it all.