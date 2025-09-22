Boston’s Jaylen Brown said the team is in a ‘new era’ for 2025-26 and beyond

During Boston’s 2025 playoff run, All-NBA PF Jayson Tatum suffered an unfortunate injury. He tore his Achilles tendon in the Eastern Conference semi-finals vs. the New York Knicks.

Tatum is expected to miss a majority, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. Knowing that, the Celtics made several moves this offseason. Their roster for the upcoming season will look slightly different. Recently, Celtics SF Jaylen Brown said that the team is in a “new era” for 2025-26 and beyond. How far can Brown carry Boston next season without Tatum’s help?

Jaylen Brown knows the Celtics’ roster is not what it once was

Jaylen Brown Says Celtics Are In ‘New Era’ https://t.co/AhzBjAGjGs — RealGM (@RealGM) September 21, 2025



When Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, it triggered a sequence of moves by the Celtics this offseason. First off, they traded two legitimate pieces of their 2024 championship roster. Jrue Holiday was sent to Portland, and Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Luke Korent left in free agency to sing with the Spurs, and Al Horford remains unsigned this offseason. Those were all key players over the last few seasons for Boston. Without them on the roster, Celtics’ SF Jaylen Brown said the team has entered a “new era.”

Brown emphasized how key players from their 2024 championship team are no longer on the roster. The 28-year-old appreciates his former teammates, but Boston has to win to learn without them. This offseason, the Celtics added Luka Garza, Chris Boucher, and Anfernee Simons. Can the Celtics compete in the East without Jayson Tatum in 2025-26?

Jaylen Brown said it feels like a new era for the Celtics on his stream today: “Half the team is gone. I wish them the best. I appreciate them. They were great teammates… it’s a new era, everything has kind of changed and shifted.” pic.twitter.com/EMF5aawU8o — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) September 20, 2025

Ahead of the upcoming season, Jaylen Brown said he is locked in. If Boston wants any chance to make a deep playoff run next season, it needs Brown to hit another level. His career-high in points per game was 26.6 in 2022-23. That needs to be close to 30+ points per game in 2025-26 to carry the Celtics offensively. Jaylen Brown has a ton of pressure on his shoulders without the help of Jayson Tatum.

This offseason, Jaylen Brown underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Brown was dealing with a knee injury that affected his production in the 2025 playoffs. The four-time all-star said it was a “great healing summer” and that his knee is no longer an issue. Jaylen Brown is at full strength and has no limits for training camp at the end of September. Along with Jaylen Brown, the Celtics will also have Derrick White to help lead the team while Jayson Tatum is out.