Boston’s Jayson Tatum has been ‘active’ in recruiting Damian Lillard to join the Celtics

During the 2025 playoffs, three all-stars tore their Achilles. They were Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton. Lillard’s happened in round one, Tatum in conference semi-finals, and Haliburton in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Following his Achilles tear, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard’s remaining contract. Over the next five seasons, the Bucks will pay Lillard $22.5 million annually. He’s a free agent, and Jayson Tatum is reportedly trying to land Lillard in Boston. NBA insider Gary Washburn reported that Tatum has been “active” in recruiting Damian Lillard to join the Celtics.

Will Damian Lillard join the Boston Celtics?

After their loss in the 2025 playoff and Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear, the path for Boston was clear. The Celtics were paying the luxury tax in the second apron to keep their 2024 championship roster intact. With Tatum likely out for the entire 2025-26 season, Boston traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this offseason. Additionally, backup big man Luke Kornet left in free agency to sign with the Spurs. There are rumors that veteran Al Horford could leave the Celtics this offseason for a team on the West Coast.

With Tatum out and the talent they’ve parted ways with, Boston’s lineup will look different in 2025-26. Despite the All-NBA PF not being available, he’s doing what he can to help improve the roster. NBA insider Gary Washburn reported that Tatum has been “active” trying to recruit Damian Lillard to join the Celtics.

Lillard suffered an Achilles tear in round one vs. the Pacers. He’s likely unviable for the 2025-26 season. That’s why his market is down, and Tatum is trying to get the Celtics to sign him. Boston could call the 2025-26 season a wash to have Tatum and Lillard on the roster in 2026-27. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Boston is a team with real interest in Lillard. He noted on July 2 that they wanted to sign Lillard “sooner rather than later.”

Signing Damian Lillard would be a future move for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard likely miss all of next season. Maybe one of them makes a miraculous recovery and can return for the final few weeks. Regardless, adding Lillard helps keep Boston’s championship window alive. We’ll see what ownership does this offseason. Will they want to sign Lillard after they just released other top players to get out of the luxury tax?