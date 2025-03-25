Boston’s Jayson Tatum likely avoided a major ankle injury on Monday vs. the Kings

The Boston Celtics were on the road for a third consecutive game on Monday. It was their second and final matchup of the 2024-25 season vs. the Kings.

Boston won the game 113-95 and they are 53-19 this season. Only (4.5) games back from first place in the East. In the third quarter of their win vs. Sacramento, Jayson Tatum was fouled on a three-point attempt. Domantas Sabonis landed on Tatum’s foot and he was hit with a flagrant one foul. Tatum had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game. ESPN’s Romona Shelbourne said Tatum told her that his ankle is “just sore.”

Jayson Tatum could miss a few games due to his ankle injury

Jayson Tatum leaves game with ankle injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XPjsdrmHsR — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 25, 2025



Celtics fans collectively held their breath when All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum went down on Monday night. Tatum attempted a three-pointer from the left wing in the third quarter. He was being guarded by Kings’ Domnatas Sabonis. On his three-point shot, Sabonis landed on Tatum’s ankle. The six-time all-star immediately went to the ground clutching his ankle.

Tatum made the three-point attempt and stayed in the game to shoot his free throw. The 27-year-old was then helped off the court and did not return to the game. After Boston’s win against the Kings, Tatum spoke with ESPN’s Romana Shelbourne. She said that Tatum’s ankle was just “sore”. However, the team is going to be cautious with their superstar.

After their game on Monday, the Celtics only have 10 left in the 2024-25 regular season. If Tatum needs to miss a few games before the playoffs, Boston has the luxury to do that. The Celtics want to go back-to-back as NBA Champions. To do that, they need Jayson Tatum to be as close to 100% as he can be. Boston’s next game is Wednesday on the road vs. Phoenix.