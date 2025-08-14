NBA

Boston’s Payton Pritchard is rumored to be a starter in 2025-26

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated17 mins ago on August 14, 2025

When Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, the Celtics’ front office knew they had tough decisions ahead. The team could not justify being in the second-apron with Tatum. 

That’s why Boston traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Holiday was Boston’s starting PG, and there’s a vacancy waiting to be filled by someone on the roster. According to Grant Afseth of the Fastbreak Journal, Pritchard is rumored to be a starter in 2025-26. After winning Sixth Man of the Year last season, the PG could be elevated to a starting role.

All signs point to Payton Pritchard starting at PG in 2025-26


With the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Celtics selected Payton Pritchard out of Oregon. Over five seasons, the PG has played in 347 games and has 17 starts. In 2024-25, Pritchard played in 80 of Boston’s 82 games and made three starts. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The 27-year-old averaged 28.4 minutes per game for the Celtics.

This offseason, Boston parted ways with veteran PG and two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday. He was the team’s starting PG. Grant Afseth reported that the Celtics are “poised” to make Payton Pritchard a starter in 2025-26. Boston will start Pritchard and have Anfernee Simons as a high-caliber scoring option off the bench.

Much like Pritchard was for the Celtics in 2024-25. Questions surround Boston’s chances to win a championship in the upcoming season. The team will be without the services of Jayson Tatym. Additionally, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are no longer on the roster. Both were key pieces of Boston’s championship run in 2024. Despite the skeptics of the Celtics, Payton Pritchard believes Boston could win a title next season. He said the team’s standard is to win championships. Pritchard plans for the Celtics to compete in 2025-26.