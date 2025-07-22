Bradley Beal’s Clippers Contract Includes 15% Trade Kicker

Bradley Beal signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last week after the Phoenix Suns completed a buyout by utilizing the waive-and-stretch provision.

Trade Kicker Worth Up To 15% Of Player’s Remaining Contract

Beal’s new contract reportedly includes a 15% trade kicker in addition to a player option for the 2026-27 season, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

A trade kicker is a bonus that’s worth up to 15% of a player’s remaining contract. The contractual clause gets triggered if that player is traded. It’s usually paid by the team sending the player out, not the one acquiring him.

Beal still had two years and $110 million remaining on a five-year, $251 million contract that he signed with the Washington Wizards in 2022. His previous contract included a $57.1 million player option.

Bradley Beal No Longer Has A No-Trade Clause

Unlike his five-year deal, Beal’s current contract does not carry a no-trade clause, which allows a player to veto any potential trade involving them. The only players that have one is LeBron James and Damian Lillard.

The right to have a no-trade clause is earned after a player has spent at least eight years in the league and at least four years with the particular team he signs with, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. A player is not allowed to add a no-trade clause in an extension.

The only time Beal was traded in his 13-year career came in June 2023, when the Wizards sent the three-time All-Star to Phoenix.

Beal spent over a decade in D.C. after being selected No. 3 overall by Washington in the 2012 NBA draft.

Beal Could Sign Long-Term Contract With Clippers In 2026

Bradley Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, explained in a recent interview that his client is interested in signing a long-term contract with the Clippers after the 2025-26 season.

“Brad did not want to go anywhere where he would be a one-year rental or he would go somewhere where they’re getting a massive talent grab for a year, try to help them win a championship and then move on to somewhere else,” Bartelstein told Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports.

“Brad doesn’t like change. It’s one of the reasons why he stayed in Washington so long. So the goal of this is to go to LA, have an awesome season, and then re-sign a long-term deal with the Clippers [next] summer.”

If a long-term contract is not reached, the 32-year-old could become one of the top available players in free agency next summer.

In two seasons with the Suns, Beal averaged just 17.6 points per contest and missed a combined 58 games during that span. He played in just 106 of a possible 164 games with Phoenix, per Basketball Reference.