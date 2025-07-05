The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in buying out the contract of veteran shooting guard Bradley Beal, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Contract Buyout Would Make Bradley Beal A Free Agent

Beal, 32, still has two years left on his contract worth approximately $110 million. The former first-rounder is currently on a five-year, $251 million deal that he signed with the Washington Wizards in July 2022.

Although his deal includes a no-trade clause, a buyout would make Beal a free agent. The three-time All-Star would no longer have a no-trade clause with a buyout because the contract would be voided.

A no-trade clause must be waived by a player in order to approve a deal to a new team. Beal lifted his no-trade clause prior to the Wizards trading him to the Suns in June 2023.

Per Spotrac, Phoenix has a salary cap hit of $3.8 million. The maximum amount that can count against the cap is $23.2 million. The Suns could reduce Beal’s salary and stretch it over five years.

Suns Are More Than $10 Million Over The Second Apron

Phoenix would have a cap hit per year as it looks to work its way under the second tax apron. The Suns are more than $10 million over the second apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

In two seasons with the Suns, Beal has averaged just 17.6 points per contest and has missed a combined 58 games during that span. This means he played in just 106 of a possible 164 games with Phoenix.

Beal hasn’t played at least 60 games since the 2020-21 season, which was a 72-game season during the COVID-19 pandemic. His contract and injury history have made it harder for the Suns to trade him.

When Beal played 60 games (all starts) that campaign, he averaged a career-high 31.3 points, made his third All-Star appearance, and received All-NBA Third Team honors.

Phoenix Traded Kevin Durant Before 2025 NBA Draft

The Suns have already made one major move to start the 2025 offseason, trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets on June 22. Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and five second-round picks in the deal.

Thanks to the Durant trade, the Suns were able to select former Duke center Khaman Maluach the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

The Suns finished the 2024-25 season 10 games below .500, missing the playoffs for the first time in five years despite starting the year with the highest payroll in NBA history.

Phoenix also made personnel changes after their disappointing season, hiring Brian Gregory as general manager and Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their new head coach.

Teams can officially begin signing players to contracts July 6.