Phoenix Suns veteran guard Bradley Beal could soon become an unrestricted free agent this summer, as both sides are reportedly working toward a contract buyout.

Bradley Beal Has Interest In Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, And Bucks

The Suns and Beal’s camp are “increasingly optimistic” that the two sides will “agree to terms on a buyout,” a source informed The Athletic’s Fred Katz on Monday.

Katz listed the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks as “teams Beal has thought about” joining this offseason.

Per Spotrac, Beal still has two years and $110.8 million remaining on his contract. The three-time All-Star is currently on a five-year, $251 million deal that he signed with the Washington Wizards in July 2022.

Katz noted that Beal would need to give the Suns at least $13.8 million for Phoenix to be allowed to waive him and then stretch the remainder of his salary over five years.

Such a move would allow the Suns to reduce the annual cap hit enough to avoid the second apron and luxury tax. The maximum amount that can count against the cap is $23.2 million.

Buyout Would Save Suns More Than $200 Million In Luxury Taxes

The salary cap is set for the 2025-26 season at $154.647 million, with the first tax apron at $195.945 million and the second at $207.824 million.

A contract buyout would put the Suns under the first and second league tax apron and save them nearly $200 million in luxury taxes.

If a buyout isn’t reached, Phoenix would have to convince Beal to waive his no-trade clause. Considering that may never happen, a buyout is more logical to eliminate the no-trade clause because the contract would be voided.

A no-trade clause must be waived by a player in order to approve a trade to a new team. Beal lifted his no-trade clause prior to the Wizards sending him to the Suns in June 2023.

Clippers Can Offer Bradley Beal A $5.3 Million Starting Salary For 2025-26

In a three-team trade earlier this week, the Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Miami Heat agreed to a deal that sent Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz.

Katz also added that the three-team trade opened a starting spot at Beal’s position.

However, because the Clippers used the $14.1 million mid-level exception (MLE) to sign free-agent center Brook Lopez, “they can only offer Beal” what they have remaining of the MLE: a $5.3 million starting salary in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the Lakers could find a way to offer Beal the biannual exception, worth $5.1 million in starting salary. Milwaukee, of course, has already extinguished their exceptions and can offer only a minimum contract.

Warriors Could Have Access To $14.1 Million MLE

In addition, it would make life easier for the Warriors to add Beal if they were able to work out a sign-and-trade agreement for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

“If a deal is made for Kuminga that doesn’t bring back any money to the Warriors, then they would have access to the $14.1 million MLE, allowing them to offer Beal more money than the Clippers, Lakers, or Bucks,” Katz wrote.

In two seasons with the Suns, Beal has averaged just 17.6 points per contest and has missed a combined 58 games during that span. This means he played in just 106 of a possible 164 games with Phoenix.

Beal hasn’t played at least 60 games since the 2020-21 season, which was a 72-game season during the COVID-19 pandemic. His contract and injury history have made it more challenging for the Suns to move him.

When Beal played 60 games (all starts) that campaign, he averaged a career-high 31.3 points, made his third All-Star appearance, and received All-NBA Third Team honors.