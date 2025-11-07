A Tough Homecoming



Bradley Beal’s return to Phoenix didn’t go smoothly. Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was booed during introductions and every touch of the ball. Beal struggled to find rhythm, shooting just 2-of-14 from the field in a 115–102 loss to the Suns. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden out, Beal had a bigger role but is still on a minutes restriction following offseason knee surgery.

Frustration With Coaching Roles



After the game, Beal pointed to how he was used in Phoenix as the main issue.

“When you allow me to be that guy, I’ll be that,” Beal told The Athletic. “But when you have two coaches that want you to set screens and play in the dunker, you’re not Brad Beal. You’re somebody else.”

Beal averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during his two seasons with the Suns. He shot efficiently, posting a 60.3 true shooting percentage, but his impact didn’t match Phoenix’s expectations.

The Failed Big Three Experiment



The Suns traded Chris Paul, four first-round pick swaps, and six second-round picks to get Beal. The goal was to build a championship trio with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Injuries and poor chemistry made that impossible. Both coaches — Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer — struggled to find a consistent system. Durant is now in Houston, and Phoenix is retooling around Booker after giving up significant assets.

Clippers Prioritize Patience



Beal, a three-time All-Star, hasn’t played more than 53 games in a season since 2021. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said the team is easing him back slowly.

“[Beal] is a starter for us,” Lue said. “He had knee surgery in May, so we’re making sure he’s getting comfortable. We can’t rush the process.”

The Clippers believe Beal can eventually fill the scoring void left by Norman Powell. For now, their focus is on getting him fully healthy and restoring the confidence that once made him one of the league’s elite scorers.