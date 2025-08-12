Bradley Beal reveals he joined the Clippers for one specific reason

Following a disastrous season in 2024-25, the Suns and Bradley Beal parted ways this offseason. The 32-year-old had his contract bought out by the Suns. That made Beal a free agent.

After assessing his options, the veteran guard chose to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers. Bradley Beal joins James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in LA. In a recent interview with Tamar Sher of KMOV in St. Louis, Beal shared his biggest motivating factor for joining the Clippers. He told Sher, “I need a ring.”

Can Bradley Beal fulfil his goal of winning a championship?

“I need a ring” – Bradley Beal on why he signed with the Clippers: (🎥 @tamar_sher / h/t @clipfullyloaded ) pic.twitter.com/nKH1c060Hp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 11, 2025



Last season, Bradley Beal started 53 of the Suns’ 82 games. Phoenix finished 36-46 and missed the postseason completely. The Suns needed to make changes to the roster this offseason. They traded two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to the Rockets. On top of that, they parted ways with veteran SG Bradley Beal. Phoenix bought out the rest of his contract, and that made Beal a free agent.

Ultimately, he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers. The second year of that deal is a player option. In a recent interview, Beal revealed that a major reason for joining the Clippers this offseason was his pursuit of an NBA championship. Bradley Beal told Tamar Sher of KMOV in St. Louis that he needs “a ring.”

At this stage in his career, Bradley Beal has one goal on his mind. He’s eager to win a championship heading into his 14th professional season. Beal has been an all-star three times in his career. Additionally, he averaged 30+ points per game in back-to-back seasons. With the Suns in 2024-25, Beal’s 17.0 points per game were his lowest since 2014-15.

Bradley Beal joins a Clippers roster that is full of veteran players for 2025-26. That includes Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac. With the roster they’ve constructed, the Clippers are in win-now mode. They have several players who are on the tail end of their careers and want to add a championship to their resume.