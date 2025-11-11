Beal’s Injury and Timeline



Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal will miss time after injuring his left hip. Head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed the news before Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The team expects Beal to sit out multiple games while doctors complete imaging to learn more about the injury.

Beal, 32, hurt his hip last Thursday during a 115–102 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The play happened as he tried to take a charge. He still appeared in Saturday’s rematch with Phoenix, scoring 12 points in 20 minutes, his highest total this season.

A Slow Start in Los Angeles



Beal’s first season with the Clippers has been difficult. He is averaging career lows of 8.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over six games. The veteran guard has struggled to find rhythm alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.

Before joining the Clippers, Beal was known for his scoring consistency. Across 14 NBA seasons, he has averaged 21.4 points and 4.3 assists through 807 games. He spent most of his career with the Washington Wizards (2012–23), followed by short stints with the Phoenix Suns (2023–25) and now the Clippers.

Lue’s Adjustment to the Lineup



With Beal sidelined, Lue changed his starting lineup for the Atlanta game. He replaced Beal with forward John Collins instead of another guard. “We’ve been struggling rebounding the basketball,” Lue said. “Statistically, (Collins) has been a really good rebounder. Putting him alongside (Ivica Zubac) helps us be bigger. We were small with (Beal).”

The Clippers entered the week with a mixed start to the season. Injuries to key players have limited their chemistry and forced frequent lineup changes. Despite flashes of strong play, the team is still searching for stability.

Next Steps for Beal and the Clippers



The Clippers hope Beal’s imaging results bring good news. Until then, they will rely on their depth to stay competitive in the Western Conference. The veteran guard’s health will be crucial if the Clippers hope to make a serious playoff run.