Bradley Beal is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. After he clears waivers, Beal is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option.

One would anticipate Beal will serve as Norman Powell’s replacement at shooting guard. Beal gets added to a solid list of offseason acquisitions by the Clippers that includes Brook Lopez and John Collins.

Beal agreed to give back $13.9 million of the $110 million remaining on his contract. The remaining money is expected to be stretched out over five years, similar to what the Milwaukee Bucks did with Damian Lillard.

Other teams with interest in Beal included the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

In 53 games last season, Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals. He shot 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three.

For Phoenix, this wipes the slate on a disastrous era involving Beal and Kevin Durant.

Clippers Serious Title Contenders?

This team pushed the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round and has since added Lopez, Collins and Beal. The only major loss for the roster is Powell.

Lopez provides a terrific alternative to Ivica Zubac at center. The Croatian has a more traditional, bruising interior style while Lopez can help spread the floor and still provide rim protection. Collins is a strong offensive weapon who can finish at the rim and shoot threes.

Like in Phoenix, this will come down to fit. Can Beal function effectively and coexist alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden? That’s the main question he’ll have to answer. Powell was a seamless fit as someone who didn’t need the ball in his hands but could also take on a higher usage in the face of injuries.

Beal has struggled with health the last few seasons, which should be a concern for a franchise that has had its share of injury trouble. During his Phoenix tenure, Beal played 106 out of a possible 164 games.

Suns Finally Out Of Nightmare Tax Situation

By trading Durant and waiving Beal, the Suns have now dug themselves out of first and second apron implications. Unbelievably, these transactions will save Phoenix $176 million in tax penalties.

Here is what the finances in Phoenix if the elect to waive-and-stretch the Beal owed salary. The Suns have until August 31 to stretch his money. pic.twitter.com/guH0pKhuaN — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 16, 2025

In maneuvering around the tax, the Suns now have an imbalanced roster. Devin Booker currently figures to be the starting point guard while there is a glut of wings among him, Jalen Green, Royce O’Neale, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen.

New general manager Brian Gregory has been quite meticulous this offseason in taking on one task at a time. First, he focused on hiring a new head coach. Once that decision was made to bring in Jordan Ott, the team shifted focus to trading Durant. After the NBA Draft was completed, an extension for Booker became the priority. This transaction involving Beal has since followed.

It’s been previously reported Phoenix has looked to make trades involving O’Neale and Allen. Perhaps, that will be next on Gregory’s to-do list.