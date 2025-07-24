Bradley Beal Wasn’t Interested In Lakers Due To Bench Role

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in Bradley Beal before the three-time All-Star guard inked a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, Beal had no plans to sign with the Purple and Gold.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported that the Lakers held “extensive conversations with [Beal] and his representation,” but he “did not hold interest in joining” them for a key reason.

“Unlike his role in the starting lineup with the Clippers next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Lakers wanted him to be their sixth man behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves,” Siegel stated.

Bradley Beal Came Off The Bench In 15 Games With Suns Last Season

The Phoenix Suns bought out Beal’s contract last week by utilizing the waive-and-stretch provision. He still had two years and $110 million remaining on a five-year, $251 million contract that he signed with the Washington Wizards in 2022.

In two seasons with the Suns, Beal averaged just 17.6 points per contest and missed a combined 58 games during that span. He played in just 106 of a possible 164 games with Phoenix, per Basketball Reference. Since the Clippers traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat, Beal will reportedly take over the starting spot at shooting guard in Los Angeles. He came off the bench in 15 games with Phoenix last season. Beal hasn’t played at least 60 games since the 2020-21 season, which was a 72-game season during the COVID-19 pandemic. That campaign, he averaged a career-high 31.3 points, made his third All-Star appearance, and received All-NBA Third Team honors. Beal Could Sign Long-Term Deal With Clippers Next Summer

Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, explained in a recent interview that his client could potentially sign a long-term contract with the Clippers after the 2025-26 season.

“Brad did not want to go anywhere where he would be a one-year rental or he would go somewhere where they’re getting a massive talent grab for a year, try to help them win a championship and then move on to somewhere else,” Bartelstein told Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports.

“Brad doesn’t like change. It’s one of the reasons why he stayed in Washington so long. So the goal of this is to go to LA, have an awesome season, and then re-sign a long-term deal with the Clippers [next] summer.”

If a long-term contract is not reached, the 32-year-old could become one of the top available players in free agency next summer. But it sounds like he might be staying put this time around.