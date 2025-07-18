Bradley Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, explained that his client is interested in signing a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Clippers after the 2025-26 season.

“Brad did not want to go anywhere where he would be a one-year rental or he would go somewhere where they’re getting a massive talent grab for a year, try to help them win a championship and then move on to somewhere else,” Bartelstein told Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports.

“Brad doesn’t like change. It’s one of the reasons why he stayed in Washington so long. So the goal of this is to go to LA, have an awesome season, and then re-sign a long-term deal with the Clippers [next] summer.”

Bradley Beal To Sign Two-Year, $11 Million Deal With Clippers

The Phoenix Suns completed a buyout with Beal on Wednesday by utilizing the waive-and-stretch provision to spread the $99 million owed to the 13-year veteran over the next five years at $20 million per season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Beal plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers after he clears waivers. His deal includes a player option for 2026-27.

If a long-term contract is not reached, the 32-year-old could become one of the top available players in free agency next summer. He also no longer has a no-trade clause.

Beal still had two years and $110 million remaining on a five-year, $251 million contract that he signed with the Washington Wizards in 2022. The former first-rounder will probably never be offered a similar deal with LA.

The 6-foot-4 Beal now joins stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden with the Clippers.

“We just thought the Clippers presented an opportunity for Brad to really be the best version of himself, to get back to being exactly who he is, which is a multiple time All-Star and All-NBA player,” Bartelstein said, via Schiffer.

Beal To Replace Norman Powell At Shooting Guard

Since the Clippers traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat, Beal is expected to take over the starting spot at shooting guard in Los Angeles. He came off the bench in 15 games with Phoenix this past season.

In two seasons with the Suns, Beal averaged just 17.6 points per contest and missed a combined 58 games during that span. He played in just 106 of a possible 164 games with Phoenix, per Basketball Reference.

Beal hasn’t played at least 60 games since the 2020-21 season, which was a 72-game season during the COVID-19 pandemic. His injury history and inconsistent play leaves more questions than answers.

When Beal played 60 games (all starts) that campaign, he averaged a career-high 31.3 points, made his third All-Star appearance, and received All-NBA Third Team honors.