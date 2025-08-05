NBA free agent guard/forward Brandon Boston Jr. has reportedly signed a new deal with Fenerbahce, the Turkish professional basketball club announced on Monday.

Brandon Boston Jr. Has Played Four NBA Seasons

Boston had previously been linked to EuroLeague powerhouse Olympiacos Piraeus and Panathinaikos, who have been actively seeking to recruit more NBA talent this summer.

The 23-year-old Boston was selected No. 51 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers via the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Clippers, averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 12.9 minutes per contest, while shooting 39.6% from the floor and 31.3% from deep in 105 games (one start).

The 6-foot-7 swingman went on to sign a two-way contract with the Pelicans last October.

In 42 games (10 starts) with New Orleans, he averaged career highs of 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 23.6 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 43.6% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

Boston Joins Khem Birch, Wade Baldwin IV On Fenerbahce

The former second-rounder dished out a career-high 10 dimes in a 107-105 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 11, and he grabbed a career-high 10 boards three days later in a 106-88 defeat at Oklahoma City.

Boston’s two-way contract was converted into a standard NBA contract in February. Now that he has four years of league experience, the Georgia native is no longer eligible to sign a two-way deal.

Before his NBA career, Boston was also one of the top high school prospects in the country, earning McDonald’s All-American honors and being named California Mr. Basketball in 2020.

The former Pelican is now set to continue his professional career with Fenerbahce, the reigning EuroLeague champions, competing overseas for the first time.

Fenerbahce’s 2025-26 roster also features other NBA alums, including center Khem Birch and guard Wade Baldwin IV. Scottie Wilbekin also played for the NBL in the 2014-15 season.