NBA

Brandon Ingram Apologizes After Bottle Incident: “It Wasn’t My Intention at All”

Author photo
By
Antonio Kozlow
Author photo
Antonio Kozlow Sports Editor

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

All posts by Antonio Kozlow
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on November 12, 2025

Brandon Ingram 1st New Orleans Pelicans player to record 28-10-10-3 stat line with 7 3-pointers

Emotional Moment Leads to $25K Fine

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram apologized publicly after being fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a water bottle that accidentally struck a bystander during Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The league announced the fine Monday, citing Ingram for “forcibly throwing” the bottle to the floor while on the bench. The outburst caused a brief delay in play at Wells Fargo Center, but no suspension was issued.

Speaking to Sportsnet after the incident, Ingram explained his actions were driven by frustration during a difficult night. “It was just the emotions of the game… how I was playing offensively and defensively—just frustration,” he said. “I wish I wouldn’t have had anybody else involved when I did that. While I apologized a bunch of times to the kid that got hit in the face with the water bottle—it wasn’t my intention at all.”

Owning Up and Moving Forward

Ingram’s quick apology helped ease tensions following the viral clip, which showed the bottle bouncing off the court and hitting a nearby game attendant. “I was just frustrated in the midst of the game,” Ingram added, emphasizing that he had no malicious intent and spoke directly to the bystander afterward.

Teammates and team staff reportedly appreciated how Ingram handled the situation, showing accountability both publicly and privately. His response stood out in a league that often scrutinizes emotional behavior on the sidelines.

Despite the distraction, Ingram finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the 130–120 loss. For the season, he’s averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, continuing to lead Toronto’s offense since joining via a February trade.

Raptors Stay Focused on the Court

Head coach Darko Rajaković and the Raptors are focusing on keeping their rhythm intact as they move past the incident. With no suspension issued, Ingram will remain available when Toronto faces the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 13.

For the Raptors, the message is simple: emotions happen, but accountability matters. Ingram’s apology and professionalism afterward helped prevent a bigger issue—and now the team can shift attention back to basketball.