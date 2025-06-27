Brian Windhorst believes Anthony Edwards can lead the Timberwolves to an NBA championship

In 2024-25, the Minnesota Timberwolves finished sixth in the West at 49-33. For the second consecutive postseason, the team made an appearance in the Western Conference Final.

However, the Timberwolves were beaten in five games on both occasions. During the 2025 playoffs, Minnesota lost to the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite how talented and young OKC is, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared a hot take on Friday morning. The longtime insider was on First Take and said he believes Anthony Edwards can lead Minnesota to an NBA title.

Does Anthony Edwards have the star power to carry the Timberwolves to a title?

.@WindhorstESPN believes Ant-Man can lead the Wolves to an NBA championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/wR4SORpfYN — First Take (@FirstTake) June 27, 2025

As the face of the franchise in Minnesota, a ton of pressure lies on Anthony Edwards. The team is still searching for that elusive first NBA championship. In the last three postseasons, we’ve seen two first-time champions. That includes Denver in 2023 and OKC in 2025. Can the Timberwolves be the next franchise to capture their first NBA title? ESPN Brian Windhorst says yes. On Friday, he went on First Take and shared why he believes Edwards can help lead the Timberwolves to a title.

Windhorst said that Edwards’ game continues to grow each season. With that, he’s also grown as a leader on he court for the Timberwolves. In the past, Edwards had Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster. An established veteran in Minnesota. The 2024-25 season was Edwards’ first without KAT, and he took strides as a leader on the team.

Anthony Edwards is an incredibly talented basketball player and can will his team to victory. As we know, basketball is a team sport, and Edwards cannot do it all by himself. Brian Windhorst noted this is an important offseason for Minnesota. They have three key free agents this offseason, including Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickiell Alexander-Walker. Windhorst is confident the team will re-sign Randle and Reid.

He was not as sure of Alexander-Walker. Even if they lose NAW, Brian Windhorst believes the Timberwolves will have a strong and competitive roster in 2025-26. The longtime NBA insider mentioned how difficult it will be for Minnesota to overcome a team like the Thunder, which just won an NBA title. The Timberwolves can put together a championship run; however, it will take a next-level effort from Anthony Edwards to make it possible.