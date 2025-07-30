Brian Windhorst said 76ers’ Paul George could be out for ‘quite a while’

In 2024-25, the Philadelphia 76ers finished 24-58, their worst record since 2015-16. Additionally, the 76ers missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons.

Last year, the team had several star players miss significant time due to injury. One was nine-time all-star Paul George. He played in 41 games last season for Philadelphia. George had groin, finger, and knee ailments in 2024-25. During a workout in the 2025 offseason, the 35-year-old suffered a knee injury. George had to have arthroscopic knee surgery, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that he could be out for “quite a while.”

Paul George could miss time to start the 2025-26 season

The #Sixers announced that Paul George has undergone knee surgery & is out indefinitely. The 35-year-old is entering Year 2 of a 4-year, $211.5M contract in Philly, and saw action in just 41 games last season. — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 15, 2025



The 2025-26 season is Philadelphia’s last-ditch effort to keep the core of its roster together. Unfortunately, Paul George recently had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. His start to the next season is in serious jeopardy. Not ideal for the Sixers, who were counting on George to have a bounce-back season. For the first time since 2014-15, George failed to average over 20+ points per game.

His overall production was far from his standard in year one with the 76ers. Next year will be the second consecutive season that George will miss Philadelphia’s first game. Recently, the members of ESPN’s Hoop Collective Podcast were discussing George’s availability for the 2025-26 season. Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst did not sound optimistic.

I’ll say it again: Paul George entered last season healthy and got derailed by multiple injuries. He was shut down and poised to be ready for 2025-26, then this happens. Here’s hoping it’s just a bump in the road, but if not, this could become the worst contract in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/sYTMaBDive — Jacob Moreno (@jmoreno76ers) July 14, 2025

Windhorst noted that George could be out for “quite a while.” The Eastern Conference is wide open next season with the injuries that took place. Philadelphia has the chance to compete in the East. However, they need their full complement of players. It’s unknown how much time George will miss to begin the season.

Sixers fans hope that George can recover and only miss limited time to start the season. At his best, the former first-round pick is an elite two-way player. However, availability has been a major hurdle. In five of his last six seasons, George has played in fewer than 60 games. How many games will he appear in for the 76ers in 2025-26?