Brian Windhorst said Oklahoma City is ‘in the best position’ to be a dynasty since the Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off an incredible season on Sunday night in Game 7. For the first time in franchise history, OKC was able to host the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Thunder had the youngest roster in the league. Even without experienced players in the postseason, OKC proved they were capable of winning a title. Moving forward, the team is set up to be incredibly successful. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said the Thunder are “in the best position” to be a dynasty since the Warriors’ run.

Sam Presti has built the Thunder to have sustained success

“[The Thunder] are in the best position [to be a dynasty] probably since the Warriors 10 years ago.” 👀 —@WindhorstESPN on the Thunder 📈 pic.twitter.com/6Ab63Tnwrf — First Take (@FirstTake) June 23, 2025



After Oklahoma City won the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was quick to have this take. He believes the Thunder are “in the best position” to be a dynasty since the Warriors. For 10 seasons, the Warriors went to six NBA Finals and won four of those appearances. They established themselves as a dynasty in the NBA, and Brian Windhorst sees the Thunder as next in line.

The long-time NBA insider noted that OKC’s big three are all eligible for contract extensions this offseason. That includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Windhorst noted they could all be locked in for five-year deals. This trio is the core of OKC’s roster. Brian Windhorst believes the team can become a dynasty by building around these three.

For their dynasty team, the Warriors were built around Steph Curry, Jalen Williams, and Draymond Green. OKC is on a similar trajectory. Another reason Windhorst thinks the Thunder will have sustained success is their draft capital. Over the next five to eight years, OKC has an abundance of first-round draft picks. Even if role players leave the team, the Thunder can find talent through the draft.

With the Thunder winning Game 7, the league continues a trend of parity. For the first time, the NBA has had a different champion in seven straight years. However, OKC is in a position to put an end to that trend. We have not seen a repeat NBA champion since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Can Oklahoma City win the 2026 NBA Finals and start its own dynasty?