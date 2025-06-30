Brian Windhorst said several teams still want to acquire Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo

Monday, June 30, is when the 2025 NBA offseason officially begins. Kevin Durant was one of the biggest names on the trade market. Just over a week ago, Phoenix traded Durant to the Rockets.

With Durant in a new home, the next star that’s been the center of discussion is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Free agency this offseason is massive for the Bucks. It could determine whether Giannis wants to stay with the team or ask for a trade this summer. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went on GetUp Monday morning and said several teams still want to acquire Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Milwaukee next season?

Teams like the Spurs, Heat, Rockets, and Knicks have stayed out of other major trades this offseason in hopes of potentially acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @WindhorstESPN (🎥 @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/rkA0JHhays — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 30, 2025



In no way has Giannis Antetokounmpo made a public statement this offseason saying he wants to leave the Bucks. There’s been a ton of speculation around the league that the two-time MVP is unhappy with Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo is still only 30 years old and is in the prime of his career. He said his loyalty to the Bucks depends on the team’s desire to compete for championships.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent 12 seasons in Milwaukee. It’s the only franchise he’s ever known. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst emphasized how important the 2025 offseason is for the Bucks. To keep Antetokounmpo happy, they must add more pieces to be contenders in the Eastern Conference. Will the Bucks accomplish that this week, when free agency will be the hottest?

On Monday’s edition of GetUp on ESPN, Brian Windhorst noted several teams still have interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo this offseason. He said the Spurs, Rockets, Heat, and Knicks have stayed out of major trades in hopes Giannis will become available. These teams have been monitoring the situation with a close eye as it all unfolds. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been loyal to Milwaukee for 12 seasons. Is that starting to slip in the 2025 offseason?

Rivals around the league are skeptical that the Bucks can build a contender that Giannis is happy with. Damian Lillard will miss the entire 2025-26 season due to an Achilles injury suffered in the playoffs. Brook Lopez and Kevin Porter Jr. are impending free agents this offseason. Bobby Portis Jr. is expected to sign a $44 million deal with Milwaukee. The next few weeks could be a turning point in the Bucks’ trajectory as a franchise, for better or for worse. They’ll do what they can to keep their generational superstar pleased to stay in Milwaukee.