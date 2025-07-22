Brian Windhorst said there will be nights Chris Paul ‘doesn’t play at all’ for the Clippers

The 2025-26 season will be Chris Paul’s 21st year in the NBA. Additionally, it will be a homecoming for the 12-time all-star. Paul spent six seasons with the LA Clippers from 2011-12 to 2016-17.

Ahead of the next season, Paul is re-joining the Clippers on a one-year, $3.6 million contract. That is the veteran’s minimum for a player with 10+ years in the league. Recently, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared an interesting report on Paul’s playing time with Los Angeles. He noted that there will be nights where the veteran PG “doesn’t play at all,” and Paul is aware of that

Chris Paul’s playing time with the Clippers next season could be scattered

In 2024-25, Chris Paul was a member of the San Antonio Spurs. For the first time since the 2014-15 season, Paul started all 82 games. The veteran PG averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Additionally, Paul played an average of 28.0 minutes per game in his 20th professional season. As a free agent this offseason, it was a priority for Chris Paul to stay close to home.

It was a major priority for Paul to stay in Los Angeles this summer. That is where he has a permanent residence, and his family lives there full-time. Paul could have likely taken a larger contract elsewhere this offseason. However, it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to take. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted there will be nights when Chris Paul “doesn’t play at all.”

This is not typical for the veteran PG over his career. If Paul is healthy, he will play. That will not be the case with the 2025-26 Clippers. Soon-to-be 36-year-old James Harden is the starting PG. He averaged 35.3 minutes per game last season and started 79 of the team’s 82 games. The 11-time all-star was voted third-team All-NBA.

Kris Dunn is another PG who Brian Windhorst said the Clippers will prioritize over Paul on some nights. The 2024-25 season was Dunn’s first year with LA. He played in 74 of their 82 games and made 58 starts. Dunn averaged 24.1 minutes per game for the Clippers. With Harden and Dunn playing significant minutes at PG, Chris Paul will see a reduced role with LA. The veteran PG was aware of this when he signed with the team. Could 2025-26 be Paul’s final year in the NBA?