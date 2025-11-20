Bronny James Returns to South Bay as Lakers Adjust Rotation

Assignment Marks Another Step in His Development

Bronny James has been assigned to the G League’s South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday. The decision continues a pattern from last season, when the rookie guard split time between the NBA roster and South Bay. The organization has used the G League to give him steady minutes and a larger offensive role.

The move comes shortly after LeBron James logged a practice session with South Bay while preparing for his return to NBA action. LeBron played again on Tuesday and helped the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 140-126. His presence stabilized the rotation and gave the team more flexibility with younger players.

Bronny scored one three-pointer in that game but played limited minutes. His overall usage has stayed low during the early part of the season. He has averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 assists in 10 NBA appearances. The Lakers want him to take more shots and run more pick-and-roll sets, and South Bay offers that opportunity.

Strong G League Production Last Season

The younger James posted strong numbers in the G League last year. He averaged 18.6 points across 18 games and showed growth as a creator and defender. Coaches praised his energy and his comfort attacking in transition.

Despite that success, he had not played for South Bay this season before Thursday’s announcement. The Lakers kept him with the main roster through the first stretch of games, partly because of injuries in the backcourt. With the full group available again, the staff wants Bronny to regain rhythm in a featured role.

Head coach Darvin Ham said earlier this month that the G League “helps young guards read the game faster,” and the team continues to follow that approach. South Bay’s system gives Bronny more on-ball responsibility than he receives with the Lakers.

Lakers Look Ahead to Utah

The Lakers do not play again until Sunday, when they travel to Utah for a rematch with the Jazz. The team won the first meeting with efficient offense and fast decision-making from the starters.

Bronny’s status for future NBA games will depend on team needs and his progress in South Bay. For now, the assignment reflects the organization’s plan to balance his development with competitive goals at the NBA level.