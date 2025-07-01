Brook Lopez Agrees Two-Year, $18M Deal With Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with free agent center Brook Lopez. ESPN’s Shams Charania publicized the deal.

Lopez has been an elite rim protector and spacing big over the last several years for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has started to show signs of decline, though, and assuming a backup role with the Clippers could be the perfect fit.

Ivica Zubac will continue to be the starting center and is a more traditional, bruising interior presence. It will be a healthy contrast of options to then have Lopez offer his dynamic off the bench.

It’s easy to dismiss the Clippers as a first round exit but they went toe-to-toe for seven games with a Denver Nuggets team that pushed eventual champion the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games.

Having re-signed James Harden and Nicolas Batum, the signing of Lopez certainly puts them right back in the mix as long as that big if of Kawhi Leonard staying healthy happens.

What To Make Of Bucks Moving Forward?

Reports have indicated Giannis Antetokounmpo has been waiting to see how the offseason plays out for the Bucks before deciding on his future.

Bobby Portis Jr. has re-signed, as have Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince. There has been no free agent signing of significance despite having the mid-level exception available.

Lopez’s departure is a big blow. With Damian Lillard injured, it’s hard to even picture the Bucks as a top six team in the depleted East.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks all figure to be better next season. The Philadelphia 76ers are the ultimate wildcard while the Toronto Raptors will be on the rise as well.

As all these free agent pieces form parts of different puzzles, we may be yet to see the biggest piece of all alter the complexion of the league.