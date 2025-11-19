Brooklyn and Washington remain the only teams without a home win in 2025-26

Tuesday, October 21, was opening night for the NBA’s 2025-26 season. This Friday will be exactly one month into the league’s 80th year.

Roughly one month in, the bottom of the Eastern Conference is about as bad as it gets. Two teams have just one win this season. That includes the Pacers and Wizards. Brooklyn is not far behind with just two wins in 2025-26. In mid-November, the Nets and Wizards are the only teams without a win at home this season. Which team will get a win in front of the home crowd first?

The Nets and Wizards do not have a home win in the 2025-26 season

nets are winless at home, they fall to 2-12 pic.twitter.com/1THLyGi7Oe — Subway Sports Network (@SubwaySportsNet) November 19, 2025



On Tuesday, November 18, the Brooklyn Nets were at home vs. the Boston Celtics. By halftime, the Nets were down just one point and kept it competitive. At the start of the fourth quarter, Brooklyn was down four points. However, the team fell apart and scored just 14 fourth-quarter points in a 113-99 loss to Boston. The Nets are now 0-7 at home in 2025-26. That is the worst home record of any team.

Through their first 14 games, half of them have been at home for the Nets. The team is still winless at Barclays Center. Brooklyn has lost to Cleveland, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit, Toronto, and Boston at home. Their next home game is Monday, November 24, vs. their cross-town rival, the Knicks. Earlier this season, the Nets lost 134-98 to New York at Madison Square Garden.

the wizards haven’t won a game since beating the Mavs (their only win of the season) https://t.co/1FPPKaF5ts — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) November 17, 2025



After starting the 2025-26 season 1-1, the Washington Wizards have lost 11 consecutive games. That includes a 129-106 loss at home on Sunday to the Nets. That gave Brooklyn its second win of the year. Washington remains 0-6 at home early in the 2025-26 season. Their next home game is Tuesday, November 25, vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards’ six losses at home this season are to the Hornets, 76ers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, and Nets. Brooklyn and Washington are teams with agendas for the 2025-26 season. They both are in a posistion to tank for a top draft pick in 2026. The Nets and Wizards have the two youngest rosters in the NBA this season. It makes sense why they are struggling to win consistency. Which team will be the last one left without a home win?