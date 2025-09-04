Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is signing a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Brooklyn has 18 players signed. That’s 15 standard contracts and three two-way deals. On Thursday, September 4, the Nets finally signed a player who had been searching for a new deal.

ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas signed a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. Thomas was a restricted free agent this offseason. After signing the qualifying offer, Thomas has a no-trade clause for next season. Additionally, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent when the 2025-26 season is over. According to sources, 10+ teams will have cap space to sign Cam Thomas.

Is Cam Thomas set to play his final season with the Nets?

Restricted free agent Cam Thomas is signing a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Sides were unable to reach a new deal so the QO gives Thomas a full no-trade clause and 2026 unrestricted free agency with 10+ cap space teams. pic.twitter.com/GJCp29rCp1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2025



This offseason, there were a few restricted free agents who had yet to sign for 2025-26. Cam Thomas was one of those players. Along with Thomas, the list included Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quentin Grimes. Brooklyn’s SG is the first of those four players to sign a contract for the upcoming season. NBA insiders announced Thursday that Cam Thomas signed a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to stay with the Nets.

His contract for next season is less than what he’s made over four years with the Nets. Chances are, this is a strategic move for Cam Thomas. He’s taking a chance in 2025-26 and is betting on himself. If he plays well, several teams will be lining up to sign him next offseason. It could also backfire in Thomas’s face. A step back in his production could limit his options.

Restricted free agent Cam Thomas is signing a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources told @ShamsCharania on Thursday. https://t.co/9HlHg3cqbw — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2025

According to Shama Charania, Cam Thomas declined a two-year, $30 million extension with the Nets this offseason. Additionally, he passed on a one-year, $9.5 million deal worth up to $11 million. Instead, he opted for the one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. This gives Thomas a no-trade clause for the entire season. He’ll also become an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2025-26.

Over four seasons, Cam Thomas has played in 215 games and has made 80 starts. Early in his career, the former first-round pick was a backup for the Nets. In the last two seasons, he’s taken on a starting role, averaging 22.9 points per game. That’s compared to his 9.5 points per game over his first two seasons. At his best, Cam Thomas is a legitimate first scoring option for the Nets. With the younger roster they have in 2025-26, Thomas will be a player the team relies on offensively. What does his future hold in Brooklyn?