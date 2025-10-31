Brooklyn’s rookie Egor Demin has subtly made NBA history through his first four games

In the 2025 NBA draft, the Brooklyn Nets had five first-round selections. Media members thought the team might trade one of those picks for more draft capital or a player.

Brooklyn made NBA history as the first team to use all five of their first-round picks in a single draft. Their highest selection was Egor Demin at 8th overall out of BYU. So far, the rookie has appeared in four of the Nets’ five games. NBA insider Ben Anderson reported that Demin is the first player in NBA history to have their first 20 career attempts be from three, without taking a single two-point shot.

Egor Demin is the only player in NBA history whose first 20 field goal attempts of his career were threes, without attempting a single two-point FG. He’s taken 22 shots over four games, all of them have been from downtown. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 30, 2025



Through five games in the 2025-26 season, the Nets are winless. The team has a ton of young talent on the roster that needs time to develop. Three of their five rookies are averaging at least 15.0 minutes per game this season. Egor Demin is averaging 20.2 minutes per game over his first four contests. At 19, Demin has a ton of raw talent. At BYU, he excelled as a playmaker and primary ballhandler.

With Brooklyn, Egor Demin has a smaller role. Despite being the Nets’ top first-round selection in 2025, Ben Saraf has started at PG. Saraf is another rookie who was selected 26th by Brooklyn. He’s started each of their first five games. Egor Demin and Ben Saraf both play PG for the Nets. Saraf has received Jordi Fernandez’s nod to start. However, Demin is averaging more minutes per game in 2025-26.

Egor Demin 2 point attempts: 0 Now that he is at 23 three point attempts to start his career he might as well break Sam Hauser’s record of 26! — Cam Thomas Fan Club (@MyTopShotBurner) October 30, 2025

In four games, Egor Demin is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Additionally, he’s strictly taking his shots from beyond the arc. Demin is averaging .409% from beyond the arc on 5.5 three-point attempts per game. It’s unknown if this is a design by the coaching staff. Brooklyn’s next game is Sunday, November 2, vs. the 76ers. We’ll see if Egor Demin takes his first two-point shot attempt or if he’ll continue his three-point barrage.