Brooklyn’s Terance Mann tells reporters, ‘I’m in my prime right now’

This offseason, there was a three-team deal between the Nets, Celtics, and Hawks. In the trade, Atlanta acquired NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis. Boston got Georges Niang and two second-round picks.

Brooklyn received Terance Mann and the Hawks’ 2026 first-round pick. The Nets had five first-round picks in 2025 and will have one of the youngest rosters next season. Terance Mann is Brooklyn’s oldest player by a couple of months. At his basketball camp in Lowell, Massachusetts, Mann spoke with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Mann told Washburn, “I’m in my prime right now and ready to show the world what I’ve really got outside this role I’ve been playing for the last six seasons.”

Terance Man is ready to be a leader for a young Nets roster in 2025-26

“I’m in my prime right now and ready to show the world what I’ve really got outside this role I’ve been playing for the last six seasons.” – Terance Mann on joining Brooklyn (Via @BostonGlobe ) pic.twitter.com/bQ4DOFg1sw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 25, 2025



With a second-round pick in 2019, Terance Mann was selected by the Clippers out of Florida State. He played the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with LA. At the 2024-25 deadline, Mann was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He played in 382 games for the Clippers and made 168 starts. Upon arriving in Atlanta, Mann played in 30 games and made one start for the Hawks.

During the 2025 offseason, Atlanta traded Mann in a three-team deal to the Brooklyn Nets. The 28-year-old SG is one of the oldest players on Brooklyn’s roster in 2025-26. Recently, Terance Mann held his basketball camp in Massachusetts. While there, he spoke with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Teaching more than the game 🖤@terance_mann hosted his Complete Player Camp, helping young hoopers level up on & off the court. pic.twitter.com/PHLY2wZQit — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 21, 2025

Terance Mann said he wants to be a “leader” for the Nets and show the young players “what it takes to win.” The shooting guard is heading into his seventh professional season. Will he be a starter in his first season with the Nets? Mann primarily plays shooting guard, a starting position held by Cam Thomas in each of Brooklyn’s last two seasons.

If head coach Jordi Fernandez keeps Thomas as a starter, Terance Mann will likely come off the bench for the Nets. Between the Clippers and Hawks last season, Mann averaged 21.1 minutes per game. He played in 67 games and made 13 starts. His most productive season in the NBA was 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 2021-22. Can Terance Man take his game to another level as one of the oldest players on Brooklyn’s roster in 2025-26?