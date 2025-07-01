Bucks, Gary Trent Jr. Agree to Two-Year, $7.5M Contract

Free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania. The second year includes a player option, per Spotrac. Trent joined the Bucks on a one-year, $2.61 million deal last July.

Gary Trent Jr. Could Leave Bucks Next Summer

Trent, 26, played on the veteran’s minimum in the 2024-25 campaign after being a part-time starter for the Toronto Raptors the previous three seasons.

With a player option in his new deal, Trent positions himself for another shot at free agency next summer when more teams are expected to have cap space.

The 6-foot-5 Trent was selected 37th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA draft out of Duke. However, he spent his first 2½ seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before playing nearly four seasons with the Raptors.

In his first season with the Bucks, Trent averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game in 74 appearances (nine starts). He also shot 43.1% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point territory.

Trent Posted Career-High Numbers In 2025 Playoffs

After Damian Lillard went down with an Achilles injury, Trent had two breakout offensive games in the postseason. He scored a playoff-career-high 37 points in Game 3 against Indiana and 33 in Game 5 during Milwaukee’s first-round loss.

“My mindset was just to come in and get a win,” said Trent, who got a rare start from Bucks coach Doc Rivers in Game 3 and also tied a franchise playoff record with nine 3-pointers.

Rivers said Trent’s aggressiveness earned him a start.

“There were two reasons. The offensive part because he’s really aggressive and the defensive part because of his hands,” Rivers said. “We wanted somebody aggressive to attack [Tyrese] Haliburton. I thought he did that.”

Brook Lopez Signed A Two-Year Deal With Clippers

Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Trent are returning to the Bucks next season, but veteran center Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday after he had been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, per Charania.

Porter reportedly agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal. The 25-year-old declined his $2.5 million player option earlier this summer, making him a free agent. He played 45 games for the Clippers last season before he was traded to the Bucks at the deadline.

Prince inked a two-year, $7.1 million deal to return to Milwaukee, Charania reported. Veteran wing Bobby Portis Jr. earlier signed a three-year, $44 million deal to stay with the Bucks.