Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo yelled ‘This is my city’ during a 121-111 win vs. the Knicks

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Updated3 hours ago on October 29, 2025

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks were home to face the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. EST. Both the Bucks and Knicks had a 2-1 record heading into that matchup. 

By halftime, the Knicks had a 71-59 lead. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks battled back in the second half. Milwaukee outscored New York 62-40 in the final two quarters to win the game 121-111. While making a comeback in the third quarter, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo yelled, “This is my city.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated on Tuesday night vs. the Knicks


This offseason, there was speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to leave the Bucks. However, the two-time league MVP is still on Milwaukee’s roster for the 2025-26 season. NBA insiders said the only team Giannis showed interest in was the New York Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had his first matchup of the season vs. the Knicks on Tuesday night. In a team-high 33 minutes, Antetokounmpo finished the game with 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

While making a comeback in the third quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked a layup attempt from New York’s Mikal Bridges. The Bucks grabbed the loose ball and sprinted in transition to the other end. Gary Trent Jr. attempted a layup and missed by Giannis was there to grab the rebound and throw down a monster one-handed slam. That cut New York’s lead to three points. The Knicks called a timeout, and the Bucks’ fans started to cheer.

As Milwaukee was walking back to the bench during that timeout, Giannis Antetokounmpo fired up the crowd. NBC’s cameras were on Antetokounmpo when he said, “This is my city.” Despite the speculation of Giannis leaving the team, he is on Milwaukee’s roster and is battling each night to keep the team competitive.

Through the first four games of the 2025-26 season, Giannis is averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Only Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey is averaging more points per game than Giannis to begin the year. Milwaukee is lacking a legitimate second scoring option on offense. When Antetokounmpo is on the court, he shoulders a majority of the scoring load for the Bucks. After his 36. points per game, Ryan Rollins is the next closest at 15.5 per game. With the roster they’ve built in 2025-26, the Bucks need Giannis Antetokounmpo to have another MVP-caliber season.