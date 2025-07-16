Lakers, Bucks, Hawks Want Al Horford Amid Warriors Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly looking to add Al Horford this summer, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

The 39-year-old played seven years with the Boston Celtics, including the last four seasons after the team reacquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021.

Warriors Expected Al Horford To Sign Last Week

Horford was rumored to join the Golden State Warriors, but the veteran big man still remains on the market. Golden State became the betting favorite to sign the five-time All-Star after the team lost Kevon Looney in free agency. The Warriors are also seeking a resolution for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

“Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn’t [sign],” Spears said about Horford while on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s NBA Today. “Lakers, Milwaukee, and Atlanta, I believe are also interested in a nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table.

“He’s still considering retiring, he’s not in any hurry. He’s got a sixth kid coming on the way, he lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. I’m hearing that whether it’s Golden State and a lesser extent to the Lakers, being away from the family that far isn’t going to be in that decision.”

Celtics GM Brad Stevens Reflected Fondly Of Big Man

Celtics general manager Brad Stevens praised Horford, who would be the third Boston center to depart this offseason after the Kristaps Porzingis trade and Luke Kornet signing with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I don’t want to speak in absolute terms until an ultimate decision is made, but [Al is] another guy that, if he were to go and play somewhere else, I think, is an all-time Celtic and a winner and did everything he could for this organization,” Stevens said last week.

“Not only from the games but also how he impacted our younger players, who in a lot of ways, now have to take what they’ve learned from the Jrue and the Als and people like that and apply that from a leadership role.”

Horford Considering Retirement

There’s also a chance that Horford finally calls it a career.

“Horford’s future remains unclear,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported last week. “A league source said Monday that Horford is taking his time while assessing offers from multiple teams but added that the 39-year-old is considering retirement, too.”

Horford completed a two-year, $19.5 million contract with the Celtics this past season.

In 60 games (42 starts) with Boston in 2024-25, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from deep, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.